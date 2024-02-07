Updated January 29th, 2024 at 00:26 IST
Movies Releasing This Week: Happy Ending, Argylle & More Titles To Watch in Theatres
While there may not be many new titles to look forward to in cinema halls, Telugu title Happy Ending and Hollywood thriller Argylle do merit a watch.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
The big screen experience will be getting better with new releases from Bollywood, Hollywood and South cinemas. While the previous week's release Fighter will look to make the most of its run in the cinema halls. Here are some of the movies to look forward to in the theatres this coming week.
Argylle
Henry Cavill, John Cena and Dua Lipa lead the cast of spy thriller Argylle. The action film with lots of drama will release on February 9.
Happy Ending
The logline of the film reads: 14-year-old boy gets cursed by a Godman because of a misunderstanding. When he grows up, his life changes again when he meets a girl.
Fighter
Last week's blockbuster release, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter should be on your watch list this week. Its an aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand.
Anyone But You
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com Anyone But You has crossed the $100 million at the worldwide box office. The film can be watched in cinema halls now if you are in for a fun time at cinema halls.
HanuMan
Telugu film HanuMan has been doing well globally. It merits a watch for its VFX and interesting take on the superhero genre.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:44 IST
