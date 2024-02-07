Advertisement

The big screen experience will be getting better with new releases from Bollywood, Hollywood and South cinemas. While the previous week's release Fighter will look to make the most of its run in the cinema halls. Here are some of the movies to look forward to in the theatres this coming week.

Argylle

Henry Cavill, John Cena and Dua Lipa lead the cast of spy thriller Argylle. The action film with lots of drama will release on February 9.

Happy Ending

The logline of the film reads: 14-year-old boy gets cursed by a Godman because of a misunderstanding. When he grows up, his life changes again when he meets a girl.

Fighter

Last week's blockbuster release, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter should be on your watch list this week. Its an aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand.

Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com Anyone But You has crossed the $100 million at the worldwide box office. The film can be watched in cinema halls now if you are in for a fun time at cinema halls.

HanuMan

Telugu film HanuMan has been doing well globally. It merits a watch for its VFX and interesting take on the superhero genre.