Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Movies Releasing This Week: Kaagaz 2, Laapataa Ladies, May December - Titles Releasing In Theatres

Oscar nominated titles May December and The Zone Of Interest to Bollywood films Kaagaz 2 and Laapataa Ladies, check out new releases this week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Film posters
Film posters | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It will be an interesting time at the movies this week. The big screens will witness films across genres releasing. With some titles already running well, it will be interesting to see if the new releases will be able to capture the audience's attention or not. Here's a list of theatrical releases in the coming week that you can check out.

Kaagaz 2

The struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies takes the centerstage in Kaagaz 2. The slice-of-life drama stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.  

Kaagaz 2 poater | Image: IMDb

May December

Given the Oscars is right around the corner, Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore starrer drama May December is releasing in cinema halls in India.

May December poster | Image: IMDb

The Zone Of Interest

Another Oscar nominee, The Zone Of Interest is also releasing on the big screens on March 1 in India. Ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, it will look to make an impact on the audience.

The Zone of Interest poster | Image: IMDb

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies will release on March 1. The film is set in rural India, and talks about two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of bafflement on the go.

Laapataa Ladies Poster | Image: IMDb

Article 370

Yami Gautam and Priyamani starrer Article 370 is running in cinema halls and if you haven't had the chance to see it on the big screens over the weekend, you can watch it over the coming week.

Manjummel Boys

Malayalam survival drama Manjummel Boys is inspired by true events. It has been running successfully in cinema halls and should be watched on the big screens.  

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

