February has brought a range of films spanning genres. The second week of the month also has several theatrical releases in all genres and languages including English, Malayalam and Hindi. As the upcoming week is just around the corner, here we have listed down the films that are scheduled to hit the theatres around Valentine's Day.

Madame Web

Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced, revolves around the life of Dakota who plays the role of Cassandra Webb. She develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 14.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Youtube)

Bramayugam

Mammootty starrer horror thriller drama is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It is about Thevan, a folk singer of the Paanan caste, who has a fateful encounter when escaping slavery, leading to the discovery of an ancient tradition altering his destiny. The bone-chilling film is slated to hit the theatres on February 15.

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?

Helmed by Mukul Vikram, the story revolves around a cop who faces personal struggles in a deceptive town where dark forces exploit community sentiments. The movie explores themes of greed, community manipulation, and personal redemption. Releasing on February 16, the film stars Rajesh Sharma, Bhushan Pattiyal and Chittaranjan Giri.

LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The film focuses on the theme of "Love in the Times of the Internet," which explores the difficulties and complexities that define modern relationships in our highly technology society. The film follows the lives of individuals as they deal with the complexities of modern love, friendship, and self-discovery. It serves as a sequel to Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao, among others, in pivotal roles. The upcoming sequel is slated to hit the theatres on February 16.

Siren

Jayam Ravi, Anupama Parameswaran and Keerthy Suresh starrer is a Tamil action thriller. It is about an Ambulance driver turned criminal, who awaits the day of his release from prison. However, the man gets to go out of jail after 14 years on parole. It will release on February 16.