Movies Releasing This Week: Shaitaan, Gaami, Premalu - Theatrical Titles To Watch
Shaitaan, Gaami, Premalu and other films are slated to hit the theatres on Friday, March 8. Check out the list of all titles inside.
This Friday is going to witness a box office clash as not one or two but four Indian films and two Hollywood movies are set to release on March 8. The moviegoers' weekend is going to be busy with so many releases. From old to new titles, here is a rundown of everything you can watch in cinema halls this week.
Shaitaan
Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan starrer is a timeless tale of a battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence. It will hit the theatres on March 8.
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely
Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda starrer is set against the challenging backdrop of Haryana. The film revolves around India's obsession with fair skin. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8.
Gaami
Vishwak Sen starrer revolves around his character Shankar, an Aghora, a wounded hero who sets out on a mystical adventure into the deep Himalayas to find a cure for his touch starvation. It will hit the theatres on March 8.
Premalu
The romantic comedy-drama is directed by Girish A. D, starring Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film revolves around a boy Sachin, who pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications. It will hit the theatres on March 8.
All Of Us Strangers
A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with his downstairs neighbour while discovering a mysterious new way to heal from losing his parents 30 years ago. Helmed by Andrew Haigh, the film stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal and it will release on March 8 in India.
The Colour Purple
The Oscars race is on and a favourite in the awards season, The Colour Purple will hit the big screens in India on March 8.
