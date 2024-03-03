Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:03 IST
Movies Releasing This Week: Shaitaan, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, Gaami - Theatrical Titles To Watch
Shaitaan, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, The Colour Purple and more titles can we watched in cinema halls in the coming week. Here's a rundown of all titles.
Counting the titles that you may have missed in the past week, theatrical releases are set to enthrall audience again. From old to new titles, here a rundown on everything you can watch in cinema halls this week.
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely
Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda's social drama Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will release on March 8. The film will touch upon India's obsession with fair skin.
Premalu
The Telugu version of Malayalam hit film Premalu will release on March 8. It is a coming-of-age romantic drama starring Sangeeth Prathap and Shyam Mohan M.
Gaami
Vishwak Sen's Telugu film Gaami will release on March 8. It will see the HIT star play the role of an aghora. The film is said to be a blend of mystery, drama and action.
All Of Us Strangers
In the run up to the Oscars, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal's critically acclaimed All Of Us Strangers will release on the big screens on March 8.
The Colour Purple
Oscars race is on and a favourite in the awards season, The Colour Purple will hit the big screens in India on March 8.
Shaitaan
R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Jyotika star in the Bollywood remake of Gujarati horror film Vash. It will release on March 8 in cinema halls.
Laapataa Ladies
Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies is doing well in cinema halls after releasing on March 1. It can be watched in cinema halls this week if you haven't had the chance yet.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:03 IST
