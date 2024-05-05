Advertisement

Sunday is here and so is the list of theatrical releases of this week. From Srikanth and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to Shinda Shinda No Papa, theatres offer movies in all genres and languages. Check out the list below:

Srikanth

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biographical drama is on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. The film chronicles the struggles of Srikanth from childhood. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role, while Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar play the supporting role. The film is slated to release on May 10.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Science fiction action film directed by Wes Bal stars Owen Teague in the lead role alongside Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. It will follow 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, ape civilizations have emerged from the oasis to which Caesar led his fellow apes, while humans have regressed into a feral, primitive state. It will hit the theatres on May 10.

(A poster of the movie | Image: IMDb)

Shinda Shinda No Papa

A frustrated father in Canada plans to take his mischievous son to India to discipline him. Helmed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra, the movie stars Shinda Grewal, Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan. The film is slated to release on May 10.

(A poster of the movie | Image: IMDb)

Krishnamma

Three orphans form an unbreakable bond, growing up together on the Krishna River's banks in Vijayawada, India, and become each other's family. Starring Satyadev Kancharana, Athira Raj and Krishna Burugula, the movie will release on May 10.

Tipppsy

Helmed by Deepak Tijori, the movie stars Alankrita Sahai, Kainaat Arora and Esha Gupta in the lead. It is about a group of girl gang, who go to Goa for a bachelorette and find themselves in a soup. It will hit the theatres on May 10.