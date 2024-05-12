Advertisement

Sunday is here and so is our list of movies releasing this week. From animated adventure comedy to cop thriller, there is something for everyone to offer this Friday. The Garfield Movie, Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil and Satyabhama, to name a few movies releasing this week in theatres. Check out the list below:

Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, the film follows the story of a young man who is set to get married but due to a web of unforeseen bad luck and circumstances, he marries a woman who hates him and has to suffer her wrath over it. It will hit the theatres on May 16.

(A poster of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil | Image: IMDb)

The Garfield Movie

An animated adventure comedy film based on Jim Davis' comic strip Garfield. The film stars Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character, alongside the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames and Nicholas Hoult. In the film, Garfield is reunited with his long-lost father, a street cat named Vic, who is forced into joining him on a high-stakes adventure. The movie will hit the theatres on May 17.

(A poster of The Garfield Movie | Image: IMDb)

Satyabhama

Helmed by Suman Chikkala, the cop-thriller stars Kajal Aggarwal as ACP. The movie also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan and Ravi Varma in the key roles. In the movie, ACP Satyabhama (played by Kajal) investigates a missing person case, uncovering dark secrets across shadowy towns. Her past haunts her as she races to find the truth and redemption amidst the high-stakes investigation. It will release on May 17.

(A poster of Satybhama | Image: IMDb)

Kartam Bhugtam

It is a psychological thriller drama starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. The movie explores ancient concepts of astrology and karma. The film’s title roughly translates to ’what goes around, comes around’ or ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’. The movie will release in theatres on May 17.