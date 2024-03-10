Advertisement

The coming week will be a fun time at the movies since titles like Kung Fu Panda 4, Yodha and other titles hitting the big screens. Check out the full list of Hindi and Hollywood titles that you can head to cinema halls for.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra plays an Army officer in the upcoming hostage thriller Yodha. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. It will release in cinema halls on March 15.

Yodha poster | Image: IMDb

Kung Fu Panda 4

The fourth film in the animation franchise, Kung Fu Panda 4, will release on March 15. Po The Panda is voiced by Jack Black and the upcoming movie is directed by Mike Mitchell.

Kung Fu Panda 4 | Image: IMDb

Bastar: The Naxal Story

Adah Sharma and director Sudipto Sen have teamed up again after the success of The Kerala Story to bring to the audiences a hard-hitting story set on the backdrop of naxalism. The trailer of the film is promising and will look to recreate the success of their previous collaboration.

Bastar: The Naxal Story | Image: IMDb

Imaginary

Horror film Imaginary stars DeWanda Wise. The film's logline reads, "When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. As Alice's behaviour becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be."

Arthur The King

In Hollywood film Arthur The King, an adventure racer adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu in pivotal roles.