Mukesh Ambani's Residence Antilia Lights Up Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Pictures from the Ambanis residence Antilia in Mumbai show lights forming Jai Shri Ram motifs. The entire residence is decked up ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration. Images from the grand residence have been doing the rounds on social media and reflects the enthusiasm of larger public in India.

Ambani residence | Image: Varinder Chawla

Mukesh Ambani's residence lights up

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and family have been invited to the the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, known as the Pran Pratishtha, is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct the vedic rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha, and the main rituals will be led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.

Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Ambanis residence lit up with lights in Mumbai. Jai Shri Ram motifs shone on the walls of the residence. The interiors of the venue were also decked up with diyas.

All about Pran Pratishtha rituals

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the Garbha Griha of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of Jai Shri Ram. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes.

The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the Pran Pratishtha. A team of pandits led by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)