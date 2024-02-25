English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Mumbai Filmcity Wall Collapse Kills 2 Workers, AICWA Urges CM Shinde To Order Inquiry

On February 24, while construction work on a wall was underway in Film City, Mumbai, the wall collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of two workers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
AICWA
AICWA | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Saturday, a wall collapse in Mumbai's Film City killed two workers on the spot. On Sunday, The All Indian Cine Workers' Association (AICWA) urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to order an inquiry into the incident.

What did AICWA urge to the Maharashtra CM?

In a series of X Poss, the cine body claimed that the BMC did not grant the film city any permission to build the 60-foot-long and 20-foot-high wall.

The tweet read, "BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has stated that they did not grant Permission for the construction of the wall. Film City has a history of accidents, and many workers have lost their lives, yet concrete actions have not been taken, as all officials seem to be involved."

Advertisement

It added, "It is essential to take legal action against those Responsible."

Advertisement

Another tweet read, "Accidents continue to happen in Film City, and they will persist, as stated by the President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, who has always highlighted the corruption among officials."

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident. They demand the resignation of the managing director of Film City and action against relevant administrative officers."

Advertisement

AICWA Also requests Maha Home Minister to file a Murder FIR

Their final tweet read, “Additionally, they have requested Maharashtra Home Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis to instruct Mumbai Police to file a Murder FIR against the culprits and provide a compensation of 50 lakhs to the families of the deceased workers and 20 lakhs to the injured one.”

Advertisement

Who were the workers who died on Saturday?

On February 24, while construction work on a wall was underway in Film City, Mumbai, the wall collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of Sintu Mandal, 32, and Jaidev Pralhad Biswas, 45. It also injured a 29-year-old man Vikram Mandal.  

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo