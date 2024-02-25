Advertisement

On Saturday, a wall collapse in Mumbai's Film City killed two workers on the spot. On Sunday, The All Indian Cine Workers' Association (AICWA) urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to order an inquiry into the incident.

What did AICWA urge to the Maharashtra CM?

In a series of X Poss, the cine body claimed that the BMC did not grant the film city any permission to build the 60-foot-long and 20-foot-high wall.

The tweet read, "BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has stated that they did not grant Permission for the construction of the wall. Film City has a history of accidents, and many workers have lost their lives, yet concrete actions have not been taken, as all officials seem to be involved."

On 24th February 2024, while construction work on a wall was underway in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, the wall collapsed, resulting in the Tragic Death of two workers and injuring another.



It added, "It is essential to take legal action against those Responsible."

Another tweet read, "Accidents continue to happen in Film City, and they will persist, as stated by the President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, who has always highlighted the corruption among officials."

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident. They demand the resignation of the managing director of Film City and action against relevant administrative officers."

AICWA Also requests Maha Home Minister to file a Murder FIR

Their final tweet read, “Additionally, they have requested Maharashtra Home Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis to instruct Mumbai Police to file a Murder FIR against the culprits and provide a compensation of 50 lakhs to the families of the deceased workers and 20 lakhs to the injured one.”

Who were the workers who died on Saturday?

On February 24, while construction work on a wall was underway in Film City, Mumbai, the wall collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of Sintu Mandal, 32, and Jaidev Pralhad Biswas, 45. It also injured a 29-year-old man Vikram Mandal.