×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

National Creators Awards 2024: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Influencers | Viral Moments

Popular social media influencers Aridaman, Aman Gupta, Ankit Baiyanpuria, Maithili Thakur and many others met PM Modi at National Creators Awards in New Delhi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
pm narendra modi on Sonal Maa
PM नरेन्द्र मोदी | Image:pm narendra modi/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged content creators to start a Create on India Movement and share stories with the world on India's culture, heritage, and traditions after he presented the first ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in Green Champion category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary won the Best Creator in Tech Category and Kamiya Jani was felicitated as the Favourite Travel Creator. Here are some of the viral moments from the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

70% of our products are Made in India: Aman Gupta on major turnaround in his business

boAt founder Aman Gupta received the Celebrity Creator of the Year award from PM Modi. He credited the success of his brand to PM Modi's Start In India and Make In India campaigns. Speaking at the stage, he said, "Today we are the second largest audio brand in the world and 70% of our products are Made in India," as the auditorium reverberated with claps.

Advertisement

PM Modi recalls his 'palm reading' experience

PM Narendra Modi presented the Best Micro Creator award to Aridaman. He recalled how he used to pretend to read people's future and that got him a place to sit in public transit as he travelled India. Listening to this, the audience erupted in laughter.

Ankit Baiyanpuria says 'Ram Ram Bhai Sareya Ne'

The Best Health and Fitness Creator award was given to Ankit Baiyanpuria. Taking the mic, he said in his inimitable style, "'Ram Ram Bhai Sareya Ne."

Advertisement

RJ Raunac introduces Bauaa to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Most Creative Creator-Male award to RJ Raunac (Bauaa) at Bharat Mandapam. The two had a heart discussion about keeping radio alive and relevant in today's day and age. RJ Raunac also spoke like his popular character Bauaa as he exchanged pleasantries with PM Modi.

Maithili Thakur sings folk song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award to Maithili Thakur at Bharat. After receiving the award, Thakur sang a folk song a s a tribute to her roots.

Advertisement

The awards are an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo