  Navya Actress Somya Seth Announces Pregnancy With Second Husband, Vikrant Massey, Kishwar Merchant Congratulate Couple

Updated April 7th 2025, 17:05 IST

Navya Actress Somya Seth Announces Pregnancy With Second Husband, Vikrant Massey, Kishwar Merchant Congratulate Couple

Navya fame Somya Seth announced her second pregnancy through a very cute video on Instagram. Vikrant Massey and many more celebs congratulate the couple.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Navya Actress Announces Pregnancy With 2nd Husband Subham Chuhadia
Navya Actress Announces Pregnancy With 2nd Husband Subham Chuhadia | Image: X

Star Plus' popular show Navya actress Somya Seth who played opposite to Shaheer Sheikh, took to her Instagram handle today to share good news with her fans. Although the actress has stepped away from the limelight, fans still fondly remember her as Navya.

Chakravarthy Ashokar star announced her second pregnancy through a very cute video, which is now going viral on social media. Her fans and friends have been showering her with congratulations.

Navya fame Somya Seth and her husband Shubham Chuhadia announce a second pregnancy

Somya Seth announced her second pregnancy news by sharing a reel on Instagram along with her husband, Shubham Chuhadia, and son, Ayden.

In the video, the Navya actress turns around with her family to reveal her baby bump, while her husband and son cheer her on. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Soon we'll be a party of four. Our hearts are full, our hands will be even fuller—and we wouldn't have it any other way!!"

Soon after she posted the video, fans and friends from the entertainment industry flooded the comments with love and congratulations. Celebrities like Vikrant Massey and Kishwer Merchant also extended their warm wishes.

Also Read: Ground Zero Trailer X Review: 'Comeback Ho Toh Emraan Hashmi Jaisa,' Say Netizens

Why did Somya Seth get divorced from her first husband Arun Kapoor?

Not many know but the Navya actress has faced many troubles in her life. Somya left acting and moved to the US a few years ago. She shared that she began working as a solo real estate agent in 2021 and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Previously married to Arun Kapoor, Somya separated from him in 2019 after revealing claims of 'domestic abuse.' In 2023, she gave love another chance and married Shubham Chuhadia.

Published April 7th 2025, 16:46 IST