Navya Actress Somya Seth Announces Pregnancy With Second Husband, Vikrant Massey, Kishwar Merchant Congratulate Couple

Star Plus' popular show Navya actress Somya Seth who played opposite to Shaheer Sheikh, took to her Instagram handle today to share good news with her fans. Although the actress has stepped away from the limelight, fans still fondly remember her as Navya.

Chakravarthy Ashokar star announced her second pregnancy through a very cute video, which is now going viral on social media. Her fans and friends have been showering her with congratulations.

Navya fame Somya Seth and her husband Shubham Chuhadia announce a second pregnancy

Somya Seth announced her second pregnancy news by sharing a reel on Instagram along with her husband, Shubham Chuhadia, and son, Ayden.

In the video, the Navya actress turns around with her family to reveal her baby bump, while her husband and son cheer her on. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Soon we'll be a party of four. Our hearts are full, our hands will be even fuller—and we wouldn't have it any other way!!"

Soon after she posted the video, fans and friends from the entertainment industry flooded the comments with love and congratulations. Celebrities like Vikrant Massey and Kishwer Merchant also extended their warm wishes.

