Actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are on cloud nine after welcoming their first child, a baby boy. After announcing the name of their baby, Kajal penned a note on entering motherhood and how things have changed for her. After holding their little bundle of joy, Kajal confessed that the feeling was just overwhelming.

Kajal and Gautam in a similar post on Instagram mentioned that they have named their little boy Neil. Explaining the most satisfying moment of her life, Kajal wrote that as soon as she carried her son close to her chest, his "white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self-actualisation.'

Kajal Aggarwal pens special post on motherhood

In her post, Kajal even spoke about postpartum weight and how it is not glamorous but can be made beautiful. She even explained all the struggles that she had to face during pregnancy and how everything seems to look little in front of those small cuddles of the little one as she held him close.

"Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel a tremendous amount of gratitude, and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time," wrote Kajal in her post

Adding further, she briefed on the struggles behind pregnancy and wrote, "Of course, it's not been easy - 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you're doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety."

Later, towards the end of the note, Kajal revealed how things just became beautiful with the first sight of the newborn.

"It's also moments like these -Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other's eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it's just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!" concluded Kajal.

IMAGE: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial