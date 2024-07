Published 12:37 IST, July 13th 2024

Nita Ambani Welcomes Kim Kardashian To Anant-Radhika's Wedding, Walks Hand-in-hand With Her | WATCH

Kim Kardashian was in India with her sister Khole to attend the extravagant wedding of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant.