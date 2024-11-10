Published 18:26 IST, November 10th 2024
No Love For Maroon 5 In India? Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay Ticket Frenzy Eludes US Band
Maroon 5, comprising of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar, is gearing up for their first concert in India.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of band Maroon 5 | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:26 IST, November 10th 2024