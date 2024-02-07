Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 00:39 IST

Not RRR, Brahmastra Or Fighter - This Is The Highest-grossing Indian IMAX Film

The IMAX format is being explored by Indian filmmakers now more than ever and the response of the audience has been great.

Republic Entertainment Desk
RRR 2022
RRR 2022 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The IMAX format has been introduced by Hollywood but has been adapted by Indian filmmakers as well. The latest film to experiment with it was Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, which too has seen a decent response on the largest screen format. While the long-standing belief has been that larger-than life action films do well in IMAX, last year's release Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, defied norms by becoming one of the most successful IMAX release of all time.  

While movies like RRR and Brahmastra have done well in IMAX too, its the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 that remains the highest-grossing Indian film in IMAX

KGF Chapter 2's Earth-shattering box office records

In 2022, Yash starrer KGF 2 broke the pandemic curse and registered huge collections in all markets, including North India. Its Hindi version raked in a massive ₹54 crore on its opening day, which remained the biggest opener for a Hindi film till Pathaan released in 2023. According to reports, the KGF 2 IMAX version too registered good collections and to date remains the highest-grossing IMAX Indian film with $1.70M gross collection in the country.

Yash's next titled Toxic

After KGF 2, Yash has announced his upcoming film Toxic, an action entertainer written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. 

The movie, which will hit the big screens in April 2025, is described as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”. The shoot for the film is currently ongoing. Yash will reportedly also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

