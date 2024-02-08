English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona to have a threeway clash with Lal Salaam, Eagle at the box office

Despite speculations surrounding potential delays due to concurrent releases of other films like Lal Salaam and Eagle, film will release on the scheduled date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona release date
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona release date | Image:Image/ IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona which marks the comeback film of Sundeep Kishan is all set to hit the theatres soon. Directed by VI Anand, this highly anticipated film is slated for a grand theatrical release promising an enthralling cinematic experience.

No change in the release date of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Despite speculations surrounding potential delays due to concurrent releases of other films like Lal Salaam and Eagle, Sundeep Kishan emphatically confirmed that Ooru Peru Bhairavakona would hit the screens as scheduled. Accompanied by a striking new poster announcement, the actor assured fans of the film's steadfast release on February 9, 2024.

No change in the release date of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona I Image/ IMDb

Starring alongside Sundeep Kishan is Varsha Bollamma, taking on the female lead role in this highly awaited fantasy adventure. The movie which is currently in its post-production phase has been produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, presented by AK Entertainments. Renowned composer Shekar Chandra has contributed his musical talent to the film, elevating its cinematic journey.

Advertisement

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona - Road to Release

With a substantial number of VFX shots, the production team is investing ample time in the post-production phase. The positive outcomes from the VFX work have solidified the film's release date. Sundeep Kishan's intense portrayal in the release date poster wielded a magical baton in what seems to be an exhilarating fight sequence. The poster has sparked anticipation among audiences.

Advertisement
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona set to clash with Lal Salaam and Eagle I Image/ IMDb

The movie's producer, Razesh Danda of Hasya Movies, and Anil Sunkara presenting it under the AK Entertainments banner, are ensuring the movie's path to completion. Besides Varsha Bollamma, Kavya Thapar is set to feature alongside Kishan and Bollamma in significant roles, enhancing the movie's ensemble cast.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona set to release on February 9, 2024 I Image/ IMDb

The musical journey of the film commenced with the song Nijame, which went viral, followed by the well-received Humma Humma. As the movie gears up for its theatrical release, fans await more updates and glimpses into this promising cinematic venture. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona marks a hopeful return for Sundeep Kishan while promising audiences an exciting fantasy-adventure experience in early 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement