Ooru Peru Bhairavakona to have a threeway clash with Lal Salaam, Eagle at the box office

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona which marks the comeback film of Sundeep Kishan is all set to hit the theatres soon. Directed by VI Anand, this highly anticipated film is slated for a grand theatrical release promising an enthralling cinematic experience.

No change in the release date of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Despite speculations surrounding potential delays due to concurrent releases of other films like Lal Salaam and Eagle, Sundeep Kishan emphatically confirmed that Ooru Peru Bhairavakona would hit the screens as scheduled. Accompanied by a striking new poster announcement, the actor assured fans of the film's steadfast release on February 9, 2024.

No change in the release date of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona I Image/ IMDb

Starring alongside Sundeep Kishan is Varsha Bollamma, taking on the female lead role in this highly awaited fantasy adventure. The movie which is currently in its post-production phase has been produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, presented by AK Entertainments. Renowned composer Shekar Chandra has contributed his musical talent to the film, elevating its cinematic journey.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona - Road to Release

With a substantial number of VFX shots, the production team is investing ample time in the post-production phase. The positive outcomes from the VFX work have solidified the film's release date. Sundeep Kishan's intense portrayal in the release date poster wielded a magical baton in what seems to be an exhilarating fight sequence. The poster has sparked anticipation among audiences.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona set to clash with Lal Salaam and Eagle I Image/ IMDb

The movie's producer, Razesh Danda of Hasya Movies, and Anil Sunkara presenting it under the AK Entertainments banner, are ensuring the movie's path to completion. Besides Varsha Bollamma, Kavya Thapar is set to feature alongside Kishan and Bollamma in significant roles, enhancing the movie's ensemble cast.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona set to release on February 9, 2024 I Image/ IMDb

The musical journey of the film commenced with the song Nijame, which went viral, followed by the well-received Humma Humma. As the movie gears up for its theatrical release, fans await more updates and glimpses into this promising cinematic venture. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona marks a hopeful return for Sundeep Kishan while promising audiences an exciting fantasy-adventure experience in early 2024.