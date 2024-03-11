×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 05:52 IST

Oscars 2024: French Courtroom Drama Anatomy Of A Fall Wins Original Screenplay

French filmmaker Justine Triet received the Best Original Screenplay Oscar at the 96th Academy Award for Anatomy Of A Fall.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anatomy of a Fall
Anatomy of a Fall | Image:IMDb
French filmmaker Justine Triet received the Best Original Screenplay Oscar at the 96th Academy Award for Anatomy Of A Fall. The thrilling courtroom drama is nominated for four other awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Sandra Hüller and Best Editing. Anatomy Of a A Fall beat The Holdovers, Maestro, May December and Past Lives to clinch its first award on Hollywood's biggest night.

 

What is Anatomy Of A Fall About?

The film's logline reads, “A woman is suspected of murder after her husband's death; their half-blind son faces a moral dilemma as the main witness.” The film stars Sandra Hüller in the lead role, who is also nominated for Best Actress award and will compete with Lily Gladstone (Killers of The Flower Moon), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Annette Bening (Nyad) in the category.   

Sandra Hüller in a still from Anatomy Of A Fall | Image: IMDb

Notably, Hüller also plays a role in another Best Picture nominee, The Zone of Interest.

Anatomy Of A Fall continues its dream run at the awards season

Anatomy Of a Fall has been on an award-winning spree, clinching the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It also won the awards in the categories of Best Non-English Language Film and Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Now, it has the prestigious Academy Award under its belt.

At the Oscars this year, Justine Triet stands as the sole woman nominated. The director of Anatomy of a Fall marks the eighth woman to receive a Best Director nomination from the Academy.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 05:23 IST

