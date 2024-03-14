Advertisement

The government on March 14 confirmed that it has blocked 18 over-the-top (OTT) platforms for obscene and vulgar content and, in some instances, pornographic content, after multiple warnings by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

Netizens react to Alt Balaji, Ullu exclusion from banned OTT platforms list

The Ministry took action in coordination with various intermediaries, to block 18 OTT platforms. Nineteen websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have also been disabled for public access in the country.

However, streaming sites like Alt Balaji and Ullu were not part of the list of blocked OTT platforms list raising the question of selective exclusion. Netizens noted that these two platforms ranked largely at the top when it came to "obscene and vulgar content" and some even referred to the block as a "futile" endeavour because the two sites were left out.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “If Alt Balaji and Ullu are not on the list, this ban won't mean much. These two are the frontrunners in terms of serving such content," while another one wrote, "Ye Ullu band kro bhai," and a third one added, “Looks like a half baked attempt under pressure. No action was taken against AltBalaji and Ullu. They are bigger, popular and serve soft poरn.”

Advertisement

OTT platforms blocked by the government

The I&B Minister has repeatedly emphasised the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity and abuse under the guise of “creative expression.”

The OTT Platforms blocked are Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix and Prime Play. Their content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)