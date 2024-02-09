Advertisement

The Holiday season is beginning for lovers as Valentine's Week 2024 has begun. The first Friday of this week is around the corner and it’s a little more exciting for movie buffs. February 9 will mark a day with 9 anticipated projects streaming on the same day. Have a look at this lineup for an intriguing filmy Friday:-

Bhakshak

Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by true events, Bhakshak is set in rural Bihar and revolves around the ground reality of crimes against women in the state. The movie is a fictionalised version of the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls that took place in a shelter home. This OTT release should definitely be on your list, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, and Sai Tamhankar.

Advertisement

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Where to watch: Zee5

Advertisement

Gather your family for a weekend of laughter with the latest OTT movie directed by Aatish Kapadia, starring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. Don't miss out on the chance to bond over this delightful cinematic escapade filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable antics.

Guntur Kaaram

Where to watch: Netflix

Guntur Karam marks Mahesh Babu's 28th leading role film. The story revolves around Guntur Karam, a notorious underworld figure, who experiences a transformative journey after developing feelings for a journalist determined to uncover illegal activities.

Advertisement

Lantrani

Where to watch: Zee5

Advertisement

Lantrani on Zee5 takes you on a soul-stirring expedition as three national award-winning directors unite to unveil emotional narratives from the heartland of India, offering nuanced tales of anguish and resilience.

Aarya: Antim Vaar Part 2

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Prepare for an electrifying conclusion as Aarya returns in the second part of its third season, titled Aarya: Antim Vaar, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9. Crafted by the visionary Ram Madhvani, this instalment promises to be the ultimate showdown as Sushmita Sen reprises her role as the formidable Aarya.

Advertisement

State v/s Ahuja

Where to watch: Watcho

Advertisement

State v/s Ahuja is a gripping web series that follows the story of Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja, accused of rape by his maid. As the plot unfolds, unexpected twists and turns lead to a suspenseful journey of crime investigation and courtroom drama.

Puppy Love

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, this heartwarming tale follows wild-child Nicole and socially anxious Max as they endure a disastrous first date, leading them to mutually agree to erase each other's numbers. However, fate intervenes when they discover that their dogs are expecting puppies.

Advertisement

Ashes

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

The story follows a wealthy married woman on a quest to find the mysterious man mentioned in a book she had read. However, as she embarks on an affair with him, she is confronted with formidable choices that ultimately shatter her life irreversibly.

A Killer Paradox

Where to watch: Netflix

A Killer Paradox, adapted from Kkomabi’s Naver Webtoon of the same name, introduces viewers to a young man whose mundane existence takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently kills a serial killer. As the situation escalates, a relentless detective becomes entangled in the case, piecing together evidence to uncover the truth.