9 Titles To Stream On February 9: Guntur Kaaram, Bhakshak, Khichdi 2, Other Friday OTT Releases
Guntur Kaaram to Bhakshak, check out the 9 titles starting to stream on 9th February for a wholesome weekend watch.
The Holiday season is beginning for lovers as Valentine's Week 2024 has begun. The first Friday of this week is around the corner and it’s a little more exciting for movie buffs. February 9 will mark a day with 9 anticipated projects streaming on the same day. Have a look at this lineup for an intriguing filmy Friday:-
Bhakshak
Where to watch: Netflix
Inspired by true events, Bhakshak is set in rural Bihar and revolves around the ground reality of crimes against women in the state. The movie is a fictionalised version of the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls that took place in a shelter home. This OTT release should definitely be on your list, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, and Sai Tamhankar.
Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan
Where to watch: Zee5
Gather your family for a weekend of laughter with the latest OTT movie directed by Aatish Kapadia, starring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. Don't miss out on the chance to bond over this delightful cinematic escapade filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable antics.
Guntur Kaaram
Where to watch: Netflix
Guntur Karam marks Mahesh Babu's 28th leading role film. The story revolves around Guntur Karam, a notorious underworld figure, who experiences a transformative journey after developing feelings for a journalist determined to uncover illegal activities.
Lantrani
Where to watch: Zee5
Lantrani on Zee5 takes you on a soul-stirring expedition as three national award-winning directors unite to unveil emotional narratives from the heartland of India, offering nuanced tales of anguish and resilience.
Aarya: Antim Vaar Part 2
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Prepare for an electrifying conclusion as Aarya returns in the second part of its third season, titled Aarya: Antim Vaar, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9. Crafted by the visionary Ram Madhvani, this instalment promises to be the ultimate showdown as Sushmita Sen reprises her role as the formidable Aarya.
State v/s Ahuja
Where to watch: Watcho
State v/s Ahuja is a gripping web series that follows the story of Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja, accused of rape by his maid. As the plot unfolds, unexpected twists and turns lead to a suspenseful journey of crime investigation and courtroom drama.
Puppy Love
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, this heartwarming tale follows wild-child Nicole and socially anxious Max as they endure a disastrous first date, leading them to mutually agree to erase each other's numbers. However, fate intervenes when they discover that their dogs are expecting puppies.
Ashes
Where to watch: Netflix
The story follows a wealthy married woman on a quest to find the mysterious man mentioned in a book she had read. However, as she embarks on an affair with him, she is confronted with formidable choices that ultimately shatter her life irreversibly.
A Killer Paradox
Where to watch: Netflix
A Killer Paradox, adapted from Kkomabi’s Naver Webtoon of the same name, introduces viewers to a young man whose mundane existence takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently kills a serial killer. As the situation escalates, a relentless detective becomes entangled in the case, piecing together evidence to uncover the truth.
