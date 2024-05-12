Aamir Ali Claims It Is Not Important To Have ‘Bold Scenes’ To Attract Attention On OTT

Advertisement

Aamir Ali is basking in the success of his recently release series Lootere. The actor essays the role of an undercover agent in the show. Days after the release, the actor, who began his career in television, spoke about the boom of OTT and its difference from television.

Aamir Ali talks about the differences between television and OTT

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Aamir Ali talks about the boom in streaming services. The actor spoke about getting chances to play different characters in OTT and the limitations of television. He shared that even though television producers try to do different things, the content is vastly different from what is available on OTT.

Aamir Ali in a BTS from Lootere | Image: Aamir Ali/Instagram

He said, “I have seen TV producers explore and do different things, but you can't do the content that is there on OTT. I am not talking about the bold scenes; it is not important to have bold scenes to attract attention.” He added that many people are driven by the scenes but for him, it is important for the script to have it. He said, “Many people try, but that is not important. If it is for the script, yes.”

Aamir Ali talks about the first show he watched on OTT

During the same conversation, Aamir said, “I remember watching my first OTT show, Breaking Bad when I was doing television, and I was like, ‘This is the kind of work I want to do; why am I not doing it?’ That’s when I made up my mind that these are the kinds of shows and content I want to be a part of. I waited, and I’m trying my best to be a part of such shows, and the boom is amazing for all of us.”

A file photo of Aamir Ali | Image: Instagram

After boasting a successful career in television, Aamir ventured into the streaming space. He has been featured in the web series The Trial, Black Widows, Naxalbhari and most recently Lootere.