English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Aarya Season 3: Aarushi Bajaj Reveals Sushmita Sen Broke Down During The Climax Scene

Aarushi Bajaj, who plays the character of Arundhati Sareen in Aarya 3, shares an emotional moment with Sushmita Sen while shooting the climax scene.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aarya Season 3: Aarushi Bajaj Reveals Sushmita Sen Broke Down During The Climax Scene
Aarya Season 3: Aarushi Bajaj Reveals Sushmita Sen Broke Down During The Climax Scene | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Aarushi Bajaj, who plays the character of Arundhati Sareen in the crime thriller drama Aarya revealed that her co-stars Sushmita Sen, Viren Vazirani and Pratyaksh Panwar shared an emotional moment during the climax scene. Aarushi said that they all teared up when they shared the final hug. Actress Virti Vaghani had played the character of Arundhati in Season one and two. However, now it is being played by Aarushi for the final season.

Aarya’s team shares an emotional moment 

Elaborating the incident, Aarushi said, “In one of the confrontational scenes between Aru and Dhruv, I wanted to do something spontaneous to vent Aru's anger. So, I asked Ram Madhvani sir if I could throw something at my co-actor in anger. He very agreeably walked with me into Aru's room and suggested what things I could probably throw." She further added, “My co-actor was completely unaware of this and was shocked when I did it in the scene. I'm not sure if that was the final take we went ahead with, but that's the fun of shooting with Ram Sir. We're always on our toes.”

Talking about the emotional moment, she said, “Mumma, which is played by Sushmita Sen, Veer (Viren), Adi (Pratyaksh), and I actually teared up when we finally hugged on top of the fort in the climax. It was our last day of shooting the climax, and we were emotional as we knew it was the ending shot of season three."

Advertisement

Aarushi Bajaj opens up about her role 

Earlier, in a candid conversation, Aarushi opened up about how she saw herself in the character, and called herself 'luckiest' to play the role. Aarushi said: “I consider myself one of the luckiest to have watched Aru in seasons 1 and 2 as part of the audience and then to play her in season 3. What attracted me to the role was her transformation after Tej's (her father) death.”

Advertisement

“Along the way, I discovered similarities between me and Aru -- like her, I'm emotional but not overly sensitive, I value independence, and appreciate love and support. Despite our strong-willed nature, both Aru and I have gentle, clean hearts, which breathed life into the character,” she added.\

With inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement