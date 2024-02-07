Advertisement

Actress Aarushi Bajaj, who plays the character of Arundhati Sareen in the crime thriller drama Aarya revealed that her co-stars Sushmita Sen, Viren Vazirani and Pratyaksh Panwar shared an emotional moment during the climax scene. Aarushi said that they all teared up when they shared the final hug. Actress Virti Vaghani had played the character of Arundhati in Season one and two. However, now it is being played by Aarushi for the final season.

Aarya’s team shares an emotional moment

Elaborating the incident, Aarushi said, “In one of the confrontational scenes between Aru and Dhruv, I wanted to do something spontaneous to vent Aru's anger. So, I asked Ram Madhvani sir if I could throw something at my co-actor in anger. He very agreeably walked with me into Aru's room and suggested what things I could probably throw." She further added, “My co-actor was completely unaware of this and was shocked when I did it in the scene. I'm not sure if that was the final take we went ahead with, but that's the fun of shooting with Ram Sir. We're always on our toes.”

Talking about the emotional moment, she said, “Mumma, which is played by Sushmita Sen, Veer (Viren), Adi (Pratyaksh), and I actually teared up when we finally hugged on top of the fort in the climax. It was our last day of shooting the climax, and we were emotional as we knew it was the ending shot of season three."

Aarushi Bajaj opens up about her role

Earlier, in a candid conversation, Aarushi opened up about how she saw herself in the character, and called herself 'luckiest' to play the role. Aarushi said: “I consider myself one of the luckiest to have watched Aru in seasons 1 and 2 as part of the audience and then to play her in season 3. What attracted me to the role was her transformation after Tej's (her father) death.”

“Along the way, I discovered similarities between me and Aru -- like her, I'm emotional but not overly sensitive, I value independence, and appreciate love and support. Despite our strong-willed nature, both Aru and I have gentle, clean hearts, which breathed life into the character,” she added.\

With inputs from IANS