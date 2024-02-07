Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Aarya Season 3, Bhakshak, The Marvels: OTT Titles Coming To Your Screen This February

This month marks Valentine's Day, and several streamers have romantic comedies and a selection of other genres for your entertainment.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Marvels
The Marvels | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
This year's February has an extra day, giving viewers a little more time to catch up on all the new releases this month. This month also marks Valentine's Day, and several streamers have romantic comedies and a selection of other genres of OTT titles to keep you entertained. Take a look at what will be coming to your television screen in the coming month. 

Mr & Mrs. Smith 

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is an upcoming American spy comedy television series created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, based on the 2005 film, that is set to premiere on Netflix on February 2, 2024. It stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. 

 

Aarya Antim Vaar 

Sushmita Sen will star in the third and last season of the action series Aarya. The show will depict a final showdown between her character and the people she is at war with to protect her family. It will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 7, 2024.

Bhakshak

Bhakshak is an upcoming Indian Hindi language crime thriller film directed by Pulkit starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava. It is scheduled for premier on Netflix on 9 February 2024.

 

The Marvels 

The Marvels, an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, made its theatrical debut in November last year. Now, its all set for its OTT premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 7, 2024.

Avatar: The Last Air Bender

Four elemental nations are at war with each other and only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can restore peace. The new Avatar comes in the form of Aang who strives to fulfil his destiny. The show will premiere on Netflix on February 22. 

 

Miss Perfect 

Obsessed with cleanliness, a young professional is mistaken for a maid. Her fixation on tidiness leads to chaos when she takes a new job. The Lavanya Tripathi starrer will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 2. 

Upgraded 

An aspiring art intern is invited on a last-minute work trip to London, where she meets a handsome stranger. Starring Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux, the film will debut on February 9 on Prime Video. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 11:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

