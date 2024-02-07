Advertisement

This year's February has an extra day, giving viewers a little more time to catch up on all the new releases this month. This month also marks Valentine's Day, and several streamers have romantic comedies and a selection of other genres of OTT titles to keep you entertained. Take a look at what will be coming to your television screen in the coming month.

Mr & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is an upcoming American spy comedy television series created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, based on the 2005 film, that is set to premiere on Netflix on February 2, 2024. It stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Aarya Antim Vaar

Sushmita Sen will star in the third and last season of the action series Aarya. The show will depict a final showdown between her character and the people she is at war with to protect her family. It will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 7, 2024.

Advertisement

Bhakshak

Bhakshak is an upcoming Indian Hindi language crime thriller film directed by Pulkit starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava. It is scheduled for premier on Netflix on 9 February 2024.

The Marvels

The Marvels, an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, made its theatrical debut in November last year. Now, its all set for its OTT premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 7, 2024.

Advertisement

Avatar: The Last Air Bender

Four elemental nations are at war with each other and only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can restore peace. The new Avatar comes in the form of Aang who strives to fulfil his destiny. The show will premiere on Netflix on February 22.

Miss Perfect

Obsessed with cleanliness, a young professional is mistaken for a maid. Her fixation on tidiness leads to chaos when she takes a new job. The Lavanya Tripathi starrer will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 2.

Advertisement

Upgraded

An aspiring art intern is invited on a last-minute work trip to London, where she meets a handsome stranger. Starring Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux, the film will debut on February 9 on Prime Video.