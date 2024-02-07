Updated January 31st, 2024 at 11:10 IST
Aarya Season 3, Bhakshak, The Marvels: OTT Titles Coming To Your Screen This February
This month marks Valentine's Day, and several streamers have romantic comedies and a selection of other genres for your entertainment.
This year's February has an extra day, giving viewers a little more time to catch up on all the new releases this month. This month also marks Valentine's Day, and several streamers have romantic comedies and a selection of other genres of OTT titles to keep you entertained. Take a look at what will be coming to your television screen in the coming month.
Mr & Mrs. Smith
Mr. & Mrs. Smith is an upcoming American spy comedy television series created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, based on the 2005 film, that is set to premiere on Netflix on February 2, 2024. It stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.
Aarya Antim Vaar
Sushmita Sen will star in the third and last season of the action series Aarya. The show will depict a final showdown between her character and the people she is at war with to protect her family. It will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 7, 2024.
Bhakshak
Bhakshak is an upcoming Indian Hindi language crime thriller film directed by Pulkit starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava. It is scheduled for premier on Netflix on 9 February 2024.
The Marvels
The Marvels, an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, made its theatrical debut in November last year. Now, its all set for its OTT premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 7, 2024.
Avatar: The Last Air Bender
Four elemental nations are at war with each other and only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can restore peace. The new Avatar comes in the form of Aang who strives to fulfil his destiny. The show will premiere on Netflix on February 22.
Miss Perfect
Obsessed with cleanliness, a young professional is mistaken for a maid. Her fixation on tidiness leads to chaos when she takes a new job. The Lavanya Tripathi starrer will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 2.
Upgraded
An aspiring art intern is invited on a last-minute work trip to London, where she meets a handsome stranger. Starring Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux, the film will debut on February 9 on Prime Video.
