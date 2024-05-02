Advertisement

Akelli starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is finally getting its digital premiere months after its release. The film is among the few projects that saw a delay in OTT debut after its theatrical run. The survival drama hit the big screens on August 25 and will now premiere on Jio Cinema.

Where to watch Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Akelli online?

After a lukewarm response at the box office, the Nushrratt Bharuccha survival thriller will be made available on OTT this week. Directed by Pranay Meshram, the film will debut on JioCinemas on May 3. Sharing the information online, the streaming platform shared a clip of the thriller on Instagram.

Sharing the clip, the streaming platform wrote, “Trapped. Alone. Outmatched. Witness Jyoti fight for her life in an epic survival story. #Akelli streaming from 3rd May, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.” Currently, the film will only be available to users who subscribe to the premium future of JioCinema.

How much did Akelli mint at the box office?

Akelli, directed by Pranay Meshram, is an emotional thriller that relates the story of the fight for freedom of a young woman who is trapped in a combat zone. Released in August last year, the film was sandwiched between big releases like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2. The movie was unable to get a decent response at the box office and could mint only ₹0.9 crore in India and ₹1.2 crore worldwide.

Talking about the film, the director Pranay told IANS, “This movie is inspired by a Middle Eastern woman I met a while back. When I heard her story, I found her journey to be quite intriguing which led me to research it further. What I stumbled upon was quite an eye-opener.” He added, “Apparently, there are many who face the same issue and are seemingly trapped after travelling to such places in pursuit of lucrative jobs. My directorial debut Akelli is an attempt at creating awareness about the horrors of such attempts made by people trying to pursue better livelihood/ job opportunities.” Akelli is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.