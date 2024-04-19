Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila has been ruling the internet since the release. The film is based on the based on the life of late musician Chamkila and his untimely death. The singer was about to perform with his wife Amarjot in the town of Mehsampur when masked men shot Chamkila and his wife. Now, Chamkila's first wife Gurmail Kaur, in a recent interview, revealed meeting him just two days before his assassination. She also shared how they struggled financially after his death.

Gurmail Kaur had an eerie feeling when Chamkila came to visit her

In a conversation with YouTube channel Cine Punjabi, Gurmail shared that Chamkila and Amrjot visited her two days before they died. She recalled having an eerie feeling that something bad was going to happen. However, she only shared it with her father-in-law. Kaur said that she was making chapatis while Amarjot was chopping vegetables when she felt something different. She shared with her father-in-law and asked if he felt the same, but he denied it. Even Amarjot noticed that something was wrong and asked Gurmail about what she was thinking, but she didn't share it with her.

Chamkila’s death affected Gurmail and his daughters financially

Opening up about her struggles after Chamkila's death, she said, "It was a very difficult time in my life." Gurmail revealed that she used to work as a daily wage worker for Rs 5 per day. When asked if Chamkila's fans or well-wishers helped during their struggling days. To this, she replied that no one came forward to help her.“I was so proud of him. He was so famous, I had nothing to worry about," she said. Gurmail had two daughters with Amar Singh Chamkila.

What else do we know about Amar Singh Chamkila?

In the film, Diljit plays the titular role of Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti plays Amarjot. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is produced by Mohit Chauhan under the banner Window Seat Films and Select Media Holdings LLP.