The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s highly anticipated movie Amar Singh Chamkila is finally out. The makers launched the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the trailer takes you inside the life of singer Amar Singh Chamkila, on whom the film is based. It revealed that the biographical drama has been shot in real locations.

A glimpse inside Amar Singh Chamkila’s life via Chamkila trailer

The over 2-minute trailer introduces Amar Singh Chamkila as Punjab’s original rockstar, who was often referred to as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. It shows his journey from making socks in a factory to singing on stage turned his life. The untold true story of Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. However, his music angered several in his village, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Parineeti, who will be seen playing the role of Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner. The trailer ends with Chamkila saying, “They are shooters. Their job is to shoot and so they will. We are singers, our job is to sing and so we will.

What else do we know about Amar Singh Chamkila?

For the first time, the film will showcase live music recordings done on locations capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit & Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas. With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration, after nine years. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the original Chamkila songs in Punjabi.

Imtiaz Ali on his experience of making Amar Singh Chamkila

Reflecting on the journey of creating Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali shared the stories of young musicians who challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is unfortunately a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love – Music.

Amar Singh Chamkila will release on the occasion of Baisakhi - April 12 on Netflix

