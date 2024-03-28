×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Bhimaa On OTT: When, Where To Stream Gopichand Starrer Fantasy Action Drama

Gopichand starrer Bhimaa hit the big screen on March 8. The Telugu fantasy action drama is helmed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhimaa
Bhimaa | Image:Bhimaa
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Just weeks after the theatrical release of Gopichand starrer Bhimaa, there has been buzz that the film is all set to make its OTT debut due to its underperformance at the box office. According to reports, the makers of Gopichand's fantasy drama have locked in streaming date for the film as well as the OTT platform.

The Telugu fantasy Action Drama helmed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha will reportedly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 5.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

