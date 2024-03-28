Advertisement

Just weeks after the theatrical release of Gopichand starrer Bhimaa, there has been buzz that the film is all set to make its OTT debut due to its underperformance at the box office. According to reports, the makers of Gopichand's fantasy drama have locked in streaming date for the film as well as the OTT platform.

When will Bhimaa stream on OTT?

The Telugu fantasy Action Drama helmed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha will reportedly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 5. However, an official confirmation from the makers as well as the streaming giant is awaited.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Bhima?

Bhimaa hit the big screens on March 8. Unfortunately it opened to mixed reviews and didn't live up to the expectations. Despite a good performance by Gopichand, who returned to his cop avatar after a long gap, the film's weak storyline failed to bring the footfall in the theatres.

Now, in less than a month's time, the film is said to be making its digital debut.

Apart from Gopichand, the film also features actors Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female leads. The film was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under the banner Sri Satya Arts. Ravi Basrur, who is popularly known for his work in Yash starrer KGF, composed the music for the Gopichand starrer.