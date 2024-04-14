×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Bhimaa OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Gopichand Starrer Fantasy Action Flick

In Bhimaa, Gopichand essays a dual role – twin brothers who get separated at birth. The film earned mixed reviews from critics and was bombed at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhimaa
A still from Bhimaa teaser | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Gopichand starrer Bhimaa is all set to make its OTT debut after over a month of its release on March 8. Co-starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma, the film earned mixed reviews from the audience and critics and bombed at the box office. The film follows mysterious incidents at a historical temple which brings a detective to a small town to investigate. He (Gopichand) seeks the truth behind the strange happenings.

When and where to watch Bhimaa?

The fantasy action drama, helmed by A. Harsha will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 25. The streaming platform took to its official X handle to drop a new teaser. The post was captioned: “From the History pages to your screens! Time for Bhimaa’s MASSSS journey”.

The film stars Nassar, Naresh, Poorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Niharika Konidela, and Rohini in supporting roles.

What else do we know about Bhimaa?

Bhimaa marks the first collaboration between Gopichand and director A Harsha. In the film, Gopichand essays a dual role – twin brothers who get separated at birth. While one grows up to be a police officer, another becomes a priest. Unfortunately, the police officer gets killed during a mission. So his ghost takes over his twin’s body to seek revenge from his enemies.

 

(A poster of Bhimaa | Image: Instagram)

 

The movie was high on action and had fights choreographed by Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr Ravi Varma. Swamy J. Gowda was the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur of KGF fame composed the music. Ramana Vanka was the production designer and Kiran served as the editor.

(A poster of Bhimaa | Image: Instagram)

 

What's next for Gopichand?

In his next film Viswam, Gopichand will reportedly play an assassin. The film is being directed by Sreenu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios. The makers are yet to announce the cast and release date of the Telugu film.

Published April 14th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

