Published 16:28 IST, June 30th 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Husband Of 2, Armaan Called Hypocrite For Not 'Tolerating' Wife's Second Marriage
Armaan Mallik has grabbed the attention of social media for his polygamous relationship with his two wives Payal & Kritika, who are also contestants on BB OTT.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Armaan Malik with Payal and Kritika | Image: Armaan Malik/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:28 IST, June 30th 2024