Published 17:55 IST, November 11th 2024
BLACKPINK Lisa Makes Acting Debut In HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, Teaser Out | Watch
The White Lotus Season 3 teaser showcases first look of Lisa from BLACKPINK, leaving fans excited about her acting debut. The season is set in Thailand.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Blackpink's Lisa to make her acting debut | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:38 IST, November 11th 2024