sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 17:55 IST, November 11th 2024

BLACKPINK Lisa Makes Acting Debut In HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, Teaser Out | Watch

The White Lotus Season 3 teaser showcases first look of Lisa from BLACKPINK, leaving fans excited about her acting debut. The season is set in Thailand.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Blackpink's Lisa to make her acting debut
Blackpink's Lisa to make her acting debut | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:38 IST, November 11th 2024