Dheekshith Shetty, known for his commendable performances in Telugu cinema, recently marked his return to Kannada cinema with the release of KTM last month. Following his success in Dia, Shetty is now all set for his upcoming project, Blink, a unique musical sci-fi venture exploring the concept of time travel.

Having transitioned from television to the silver screen, Dheekshith strives to explore diverse roles that challenge his acting skills.

Dheekshith has yet to figure out what works and what does not

Amidst the vast array of global content accessible to audiences today, he ponders over the key elements that ensure a script's success. In an exclusive interview with Janani Pictures, the production house behind Blink, Dheekshith candidly shared his insights into understanding audience preferences. He talked about the importance of sincerity and conviction in every endeavour.

Gone are the days when a film's success was measured by its theatrical run duration, recalled Dheekshith. In today's landscape, box office collections reign supreme while overshadowing discussions about performances and storytelling. This shift in focus towards commercial viability extends to post-theatrical avenues, impacting the film's potential in satellite and OTT platforms.

Navigating through a cluttered release calendar with multiple films vying for attention, filmmakers face the struggling task of reaching their audience effectively. Dheekshith also talked about the challenges posed by this overflow of content, where audience preferences dictate selective viewing choices, leaving lesser-known films struggling for recognition.

Dheekshith says there are no OTT takers for unsuccessful movies

Dheekshith foresees a paradigm shift in distribution strategies, suggesting the possibility of direct releases on digital platforms like YouTube. He said, “The problem with that is that earlier, a producer was assured of certain confirmed returns for the post-theatrical rights for TV and OTT. Today, if a film does not do well in theatres, there are no takers for the OTT or satellite rights. Going forward, we may have to release films directly on YouTube.”