Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Do Patti First Look - Kajol Plays Cop, Kriti Sanon Turns Femme Fatale In Suspense Thriller

The first look of the thriller shows Kriti Sanon and Kajol going face-to-face. TV actor Shaheer Sheikh makes his debut with the movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Do patti - Kajol, Kriti
Do patti - Kajol, Kriti | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Netflix unveiled the first look of its upcoming drama thriller ‘Do Patti’ at Next on Netflix! Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi, the film is set to take viewers on a thrilling roller coaster ride, with the perfect puree of suspense, emotion and drama like never before. It is set to transport audiences to the mesmerising and mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for this vivid edge-of-the-seat thriller to unfold. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

Kajol turns cop for the first time

The first look gives us a glimpse of Kajol as a cop for the first time. Kriti Sanon’s character is left to be explored as we see her turning femme fatale and coming face-to-face with Kajol in a scene, donning simple salwar-kurta. In the one minute clip, we see Kriti and Kajol going through a journey of evidence, truth, justice and love.

Kajol plays a cop | Image: Netflix

The first look of Do Patti starts with the voiceover of Kajol and ends with Kriti saying listening to the heart is a path full of betrayal. The actress had previously called it her most challenging role ever. The suspense thriller was shot in Uttarakhand. Shaheer Sheikh, known for his roles in shows like Mahabharata, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and others, will make his Bollywood debut with this movie.

Kriti debuts as a producer

Kriti debuts as a producer | Image: Netflix

Talking about why she chose Do Patti for her production debut, Kriti said, “There are some stories that touch your heart so much that you feel like being a part of that story besides just as an actor. Do Patti is one such story.” She also added that she and writer Kanika Dhillon had been meeting many times over the years, discussing the idea of working together and a concept good enough to mark their union. She went on to describe the film as “edgy, different, thriller and yet with a bit of a heart”.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

