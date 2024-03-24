×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

DYK Adah Sharma 'Spent Nights In A Dance Bar' For Sunflower 2 Role

Adah Sharma, in a recent interview, opened up about how she prepared for her role as a bar dancer in Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Adah Sharma, Sunflower 2
A poster of Sunflower 2. | Image:Adah Sharma/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adah Sharma was recently seen in the second season of Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower 2 where she played the role of Rosie Mehta, a bar dancer who inherits Kapoor’s penthouse, further complicating the case. Now, during a recent interview, the actress revealed how she prepared for the role and shared that she spent nights in a dance bar.

How did Adah Sharma prepare for her role in Sunflower 2?

Adah Sharma shared that she wanted to look convincing on screen so she spent nights in a dance bar to know how to be comfortable with your body around the people. She said, "I wanted to look convincing and it's not just about when you are dancing, it is about how you sit and stand and how comfortable you are with your body, even when you are not performing.” The Bastar: The Naxal Story actress added that she stayed till 5 AM sometimes to observe.

"They were kind enough to allow me to stay in the bar and observe. I tried to embody the confidence they have while talking to customers. I used to go by 9 PM in the night and stay till 4 to 5 AM in the morning sometimes," she said.

What do we know about Sunflower 2?

The crime thriller series follows the lives of residents in a housing society Sunflower as they become embroiled in a murder mystery. The second season consisted of 8 episodes, it started streaming on Zee5 on March 1. It stars Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, and Mukul Chaddha in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Apart from Sunflower 2, the actress was recently seen in Sudipto Sen's directorial Bastra: The Naxal Story which was based on the real-life incidents of Naxals in Chattisgarh - The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present-day Chattisgarh.

 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

