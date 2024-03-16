×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 00:13 IST

Emmy-winning Series The Bear Starring Jeremy Allen White Quietly Renewed For Season 4

The show stars Jeremy as Carmen Carmy Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family's Chicago sandwich shop after his brother dies by suicide.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Bear
The Bear | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Popular comedy-drama series The Bear has received an order for season four from American network. The news comes months after the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show was renewed for a third season by the Disney-owned cable network in November 2023. Created by Christopher Storer, the series follows the behind-the-scenes story of a restaurant and its staff.

Accordig to reports, rumours about a fourth season began after local press in Chicago hinted at the TV show shooting additional episodes in the area, outside of season three’s planned instalments.

Advertisement
The Bear poster | Image: IMDb

All you need to know about The Bear

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Carmy Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family's Chicago sandwich shop after his older brother dies by suicide. In the second season, Carmy and his team move full steam ahead to turn The Beef into a new fine dining establishment, The Bear.

Advertisement
Jeremy Allen White in a still from The Bear | Image: IMDb

Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes comprise The Bear's chaotic kitchen staff, while Abby Elliott stars as Carmy's sister, Natalie. The show will return with the third season in June this year.

The Bear attracts high viewership

According to FX, the first season of The Bear was the most-watched comedy series in the network's history. It was the eighth most-watched streaming original television series of 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyank Kanoongo

Attack on NCPCR Team

an hour ago
The Zone of Interest

Glazer's Oscars Speech

an hour ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

2 hours ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

2 hours ago
Naxal killed

Two Naxalites Killed

2 hours ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

2 hours ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

EC to Announce 2024 Lok S

2 hours ago
Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr At LFW

2 hours ago
CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

2 hours ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

2 hours ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

2 hours ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

2 hours ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

2 hours ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

2 hours ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

2 hours ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News14 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education15 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo