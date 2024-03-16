Advertisement

Popular comedy-drama series The Bear has received an order for season four from American network. The news comes months after the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show was renewed for a third season by the Disney-owned cable network in November 2023. Created by Christopher Storer, the series follows the behind-the-scenes story of a restaurant and its staff.

Accordig to reports, rumours about a fourth season began after local press in Chicago hinted at the TV show shooting additional episodes in the area, outside of season three’s planned instalments.

The Bear poster | Image: IMDb

All you need to know about The Bear

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Carmy Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family's Chicago sandwich shop after his older brother dies by suicide. In the second season, Carmy and his team move full steam ahead to turn The Beef into a new fine dining establishment, The Bear.

Jeremy Allen White in a still from The Bear | Image: IMDb

Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes comprise The Bear's chaotic kitchen staff, while Abby Elliott stars as Carmy's sister, Natalie. The show will return with the third season in June this year.

The Bear attracts high viewership

According to FX, the first season of The Bear was the most-watched comedy series in the network's history. It was the eighth most-watched streaming original television series of 2023.

