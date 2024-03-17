×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

HanuMan's Telugu Version Makes Surprise OTT Debut Amid Delay Reports - Here's Where To Watch

HanuMan hit the theatres on January 12 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan | Image:HanuMan Poster
HanuMan, a Telugu superhero flick, that released in theatres on January 12 went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Now, after almost two months, the Teja Sajja starrer is finally on OTT in two languages -- Hindi and Telugu. While it was official that the film would be available in its Hindi version on Jio Cinema, the Telugu version saw multiple delays with no concrete OTT platform. Now, to fans' surprise, the film is streaming online.

Where to watch the Telugu version of HanuMan?

The Telugu version of HanuMan made a surprise debut on the OTT platform - ZEE5. The film is available for streaming to people with a subscription. The information regarding the OTT release of the films Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam language is yet to be revealed.

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, is a superhero flick with a mythological connection. The main lead, Teja Sajja gets the powers of Lord Hanuman in the film who fights evil. The film gained praise for its visual effects and amazing climax. The film will also see a sequel to it, which will see Lord Hanuman joining forces with Hanumantha (played by Teja Sajja). A war against the evil. The sequel to the film is expected to hit the theatres sometime in 2025.

The film has collected over ₹400 crores worldwide after being made on a budget of less than ₹30 crores.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

