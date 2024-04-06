×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Heeramandi: Fardeen Khan's Look As Wali Mohammed Unveiled As Actor Set To Make Acting Comeback

Fardeen Khan will be making his acting comeback after a gap of fourteen years. He will be seen playing the role of Wali Mohammed in Heeramandi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fardeen Khan
Fardeen Khan | Image:Netflix/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fardeen Khan, who was away from glitz and glamour for the last fourteen years, is all set to make a grand acting comeback. The actor will return with a bang with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series debut Heeramandi. The web series in all its grandeur is all set to stream on Netflix from May 1. Ahead of its release, the makers of the web show unnveiled the first look poster of Fardeen Khan.

Fardeen Khan's look from Heeramandi unveiled

On April 6, the makers of Heeramandi took to their official Instagram account to share a poster of actor Fardeen Khan. The poster introduced the actor's character Wali Mohammed. In the poster, Fardeen Khan can be seen sitting in royalty with a box of treasure before him.

The caption read, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix!"

Why was Fardeen Khan missing from the industry?

Fardeen  Khan was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. He then took a break. In one of his interviews last year, the actor revealed that he took a break because he wanted to be there for his wife and children. In between, Fardeen Khan had also made headlines for shedding a lot of weight.

What do we know about Heeramandi?

Heeramanmdi: The Diamond Bazaar is an upcoming web show in the Hindi langauge. The story of the show revolves around the lives of tawaifs, who were performers and entertainers, residing in the red-light district known as Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan during the Indian independence movenet against British rule. The show also stars actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Richa Chadha among others. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

