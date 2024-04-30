Advertisement

Shekhar Suman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. During one of the recent interviews, the veteran actor recalled how industry has evolved over the years. He said that compared to the earlier days, film shoots are now more organised. He also shared that there is more discipline on the sets of movies and web series. However, he pointed out one factor about young actors which is unsettling.

New young actors want fame very soon in their life: Shekhar Suman

In a conversation with Bollywood Now, Shekhar said there are many “good things” in this era but also shortcomings. Elaborating on the same, he said that new young actors "want stardom overnight". They want to be seen everywhere, and everyone should talk about them. "They are being spotted at their homes, airports and gyms. And everywhere they act surprised like they don't know people are going to be there, given those people are called by them," he added.

(A file photo of Shekhar Suman | Image: Instagram)

Shekhar is not the first actor to slam young actors. Earlier, casting director Mukesh Chhabra slammed them for being more obsessed with Instagram followers. He added that some attend funerals just to make contacts. "It’s frustrating to hear people speak in such situations, where they are not considering the reality of the world and their own situation," he told Neelesh Misra.

Advertisement

Shekhar Suman recalls his days shooting with Rekha in his debut film Utsav

In the same interview, he was asked about his first film Utsav, starring Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. He shared that Rekha had become a star by 1984, and despite that, she chose to do a film with a newcomer (Shekhar Sumar). "I am very much thankful to Shashi Kapoor and Girish Karnad. Only because of these three people, I am here," he added.

Advertisement

(A still from the movie Utsav | Image: X)

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman will play a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Heeramandi. He will play the role of Zulfikar alongside Manisha Koirala. The series is slated to hit the theatres tomorrow, May 1. The series is set against the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s. It is about the lives of tawaifs, living in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.