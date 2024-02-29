Advertisement

Are you ready to Netflix and chill? The streaming platform has just released a long list of new movies and TV shows for March 2024. Dia Mirza also announced her new film titled IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is based on a true story. For the unversed, the hijack of IC 814 is the longest in the history of aviation. The movie will also feature Vijay Varma in a prominent role.

Dia Mirza file photo | Image: X

Dia Mirza announces new film IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Dia Mirza took to her social media handle to announce her new film IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which is based on true events. Sharing a clip, she wrote, "I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of this cast and story. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa and @castingchhabra. The hijack of IC 814, the longest in the history of aviation. 188 passengers stranded inside a plane for 7 days, at times on the ground and at times at 30,000 feet. What did it take to get them back safe? This is the story of those 7 days. A story of resilience, mayhem, skill and tact. #IC814 #NextOnNetflixIndia #IC814OnNetflix."

Pilot of IC-814 reveals how he scared Lahore ATC to get permission to land

Nearly twenty-five years after the shocking hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 from Kathmandu in Nepal, its pilot Captain Devi Sharan revealed that he had made a secret plan to scare the Air Traffic Control at Lahore by pretending to crash land the aircraft on a highway.

A file photo of Vijay Varma | Image: X

Till date, it was understood that Capt Saran, his co-pilot Rajinder Kumar and flight engineer AK Jaggia had decided to land the aircraft at the Lahore airport against the decision of the Pakistani authorities, and while doing so, they mistook a highway for the runway as lights on the runway were switched off.

It was a narrow escape as the aircraft was about to touch the highway when they realised it and pulled it up immediately. Way back in 2003-04, Jaggia, while narrating the IC-814 hijacking story to the media, said that when ATC refused them permission to land at the airport and switched off the runway and airport lights, they had no option but to grope in the dark to locate the runway as the aircraft was dangerously low on fuel.

