Steve Carell was last seen in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. For 2024, the actor has two major voice acting projects lined up for release. These are John Krasinski's IF and reprising his role of Gru in Despicable Me 4. The announcement of a follow up series for The Office, has got many assuming that the actor will be marking a return as Michael Scott - conjecture which Carell has now directly addressed.

Is Steve Carell returning as Michael Scott?



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Carell has denied being involved in The Office follow up in any capacity. Though he is excited to see where the makers take the story, confirming he will surely be watching it, he has no plans or desire of featuring in it. He said, "I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character (Michael Scott) to show up in something like that. But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great concept."

Carell also gave a shoutout to a former co-star of his Domhnall Gleeson, who will be among those leading the new series. He said, "I guess it’s set in a family newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads. I did The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great."

The Office's follow up was only recently announced



The official announcement for the follow up to the The Office, was announced as recently as last week, by Peacock. Set to begin production in July, Greg Daniels, who created the US version of The Office, which starred Carell in the lead, will be running point on the follow up in tow with Nathan For You’s Michael Koman.

Besides Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore of The White Lotus fame has also been confirmed for the project. An estimated timeline for release, is yet to be shared for the series.