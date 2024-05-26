Advertisement

Jitendra Kumar, known for his portrayal of Abhishek Tripathi in the series Panchayat, has been an indispensable part of the show. Alongside talented co-stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, he has contributed to the success of two seasons. Now, with the imminent release of the third season on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2024, Kumar shared his thoughts on the potential for a fourth season.

Jitendra Kumar on Panchayat season 4

In an interview with Mid-Day, when asked about the prospect of Panchayat 4, Jitendra Kumar said, "It takes about eight months to write eight episodes, discuss with the team, incorporate changes, and lock in the final screenplay. Since there are so many actors, their dates need to be coordinated." He emphasised the importance of not rushing a script-driven show like Panchayat to maintain its quality, highlighting the intricate process behind its creation.

Panchayat poster | Image: IMDb

Jitendra Kumar on Panchayat's success

Jitendra Kumar also attributed the success of Panchayat to its novelty factor, saying, "The audience hadn't seen such a narrative in a long time." He noted that while previous shows depicted rural India, Panchayat brings a sense of nostalgia and is suitable for family viewing.

A still from Panchayat | Image: IMDb

Regarding his character Abhishek Tripathi's journey in the upcoming season, Kumar shared, "After [the events of the previous seasons], the character only wants to do his work. But he gets into solving the problems of the village, so it is in a similar space."

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat 3 promises to deliver another compelling chapter in the series. Alongside Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, the cast includes Faisal Malik, Chandan Soy Sanyal, and Sanvikaa.