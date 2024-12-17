sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ One Nation, One Election | Justin Trudeau | Donald Trump | Allu Arjun | Bomb Scare |

Published 15:34 IST, December 17th 2024

Kapil Sharma Reacts To Controversy Over Alleged Colourist Remarks On Atlee, Questions Herd Mentality

Kapil Sharma took to his social media account to share a response to allegations against racism during the episode that featured Jawan director Atlee.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kapil Sharma hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show
Kapil Sharma hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show | Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Atlee made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A particular clip from the show went viral with social media users alleging that the host had been rude and made racist remarks against the Jawan director. A day later, Kapil took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a note regarding the same. 

A screengrab of Kapil Sharma's post | Image: X&nbsp;

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:34 IST, December 17th 2024