Published 15:34 IST, December 17th 2024
Kapil Sharma Reacts To Controversy Over Alleged Colourist Remarks On Atlee, Questions Herd Mentality
Kapil Sharma took to his social media account to share a response to allegations against racism during the episode that featured Jawan director Atlee.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kapil Sharma hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show | Image: Kapil Sharma/Instagram
The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Atlee made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A particular clip from the show went viral with social media users alleging that the host had been rude and made racist remarks against the Jawan director. A day later, Kapil took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a note regarding the same.
Updated 15:34 IST, December 17th 2024