Published 23:25 IST, November 13th 2024

Kapil Sharma's Show Does It Again, Disparages Rabindranath Tagore In Gag- Bengali Org Sends Notice

The episode during which purported comments on Tagore were made aired on October 26 and featured the Do Patti team, including lead stars Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Great Indian Kapil Show airs on Netflix
The Great Indian Kapil Show airs on Netflix | Image: X
23:05 IST, November 13th 2024