Published 23:25 IST, November 13th 2024
Kapil Sharma's Show Does It Again, Disparages Rabindranath Tagore In Gag- Bengali Org Sends Notice
The episode during which purported comments on Tagore were made aired on October 26 and featured the Do Patti team, including lead stars Kriti Sanon and Kajol.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Great Indian Kapil Show airs on Netflix | Image: X
23:05 IST, November 13th 2024