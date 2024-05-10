Advertisement

Manisha Koirala is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress is receiving rave reviews for her performance from across the Indian cinema. In the series, the actress is featured in a brutal scene of sexual and physical assault. Speaking of which, the veteran actress had discussed her reservations about performing intimate scenes on screen. Before taking on a role in Lust Stories, the actress expressed her scepticism mentioning past negative experiences.

Had some bad experiences with on-screen intimacy in the past: Manisha Koirala

As reported by Masala, Manisha, who featured in Dibakar Banerjee's segment, opened up about her initial hesitation. The actress shared that Banerjee narrated the film to her on Skype. She liked the story but told the director about her experiences with on-screen intimacy in the past. She thought the director wouldn't be able to get around her problem. However, he came back with a solution and made the environment on set comfortable to shoot the scenes. “I was deeply impressed by Dibakar’s open-minded, responsive attitude. He listens to everyone, not just actors but also the crew,” she added.

(A still from Lust Stories | Image: Instagram)

In the anthology, Manisha plays the role of Reena, a banker, who has an extramarital affair with her husband's close friend Sudhir (played by Jaideep Ahlawat). The actress received immense praise for taking up a bold role. Apart from Lust Stories, she has also worked with Dibakar Banerjee on the film Tees, which Netflix India hasn't released yet.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Manisha Koirala | Image: Instagram

What is the role of Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi?

In the series, she plays the powerful role of Mallikajaan, who rules over courtesans. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.

