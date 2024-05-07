Advertisement

Manisha Koirala, who is basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, has spoken out about her preparation for playing Mallikajaan, the matriarch of the courtesan establishment. Manisha described seeking references and being advised to watch Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders, which ultimately helped her. She also revealed that Rekha was originally cast in her role nearly two decades ago, and she shared Rekha's reaction to her portrayal in the series.

Manisha Koirala on being advised to watch Peaky Blinders

In an interview with Filmygyan, Manisha Koirala shared that it was not easy for her to get into the skin of Mallikajaan's character. The actress said that even after doing a few scenes, she was in the process of understanding her role. She said, "I was asking his (Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s) very good assistant, ‘Mita, do you think there is some reference?’ She told me ‘Manisha, watch Peaky Blinders.’So I watched Peaky Blinders and picked a few things, especially the actor’s, the hero’s cold gaze. I said if I can get that it would be fabulous because personally I have never come across anyone like Mallikajaan"

Manisha reveals that Rekha was the original choice for Mallikajaan

Manisha revealed that after the premiere of Heeramandi, Rekha called her, expressing her delight in her performance. Rekha shared that she had prayed for someone like Manisha to do justice to the role if she didn't take it herself. Manisha also mentioned that Rekha was offered the role 18-20 years ago. Manisha said, "She was telling me that 18-20 years ago, she was offered this role."

Advertisement

At the Los Angeles premiere, SLB disclosed that the initial cast included Rekha, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji, which later changed to actors from Pakistan before finalising the current cast. Heeramandi is now available for streaming on Netflix.