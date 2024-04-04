×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Amar Singh Chamkila Will Show Reality Of '80s Punjab: Diljit Dosanjh On Imtiaz Ali's Film

Amar Singh Chamkila, a grassroots singer who ruled street concerts in the '80s Punjab, was shot dead along with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Diljit Dosanjh, who is a popular name in not just Punjabi and Hindi cinema but also a globally recognised musician, is all sett o bring to life the untold story of Amar Singh Chamkila in the film directed by Imtiaz Ali. Titled after 'Elvis of Punjab', the musical is all set to stream on April 12. Diljit, who has essayed the role of famed Punjabi musician in Jogi before, spoke about what to look forward to in Amar Singh Chamkila.

The team of Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/

Diljit gets candid about his role as Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila, a grassroots singer who ruled street concerts in the '80s Punjab, was shot dead along with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. The case of his assassination remains unsolved to date. Diljit said that Amar Singh Chamkila is a "true story".

“I personally believe everyone knows about Chamkila. However, if there are some people who don’t know about him, then it’s an interesting story to watch. It’s not just the story of an artist but the story of a person, his journey, and what all happened in the 1980s in Punjab," the GOAT singer told PTI.

Diljit in a still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

He added, "It is not a fictional story; it is true. I feel there’s something to learn from this film too. Those who don’t know about Chamkila will know about him and those who are fans of Chamkila will definitely watch the film.” Dosanjh believes the audience will get to know the late musician well through the movie.

Diljit says he surrendered to Imtiaz Ali's vision for Amar Singh Chamkila

The 40-year-old actor said he relied completely on director Imtiaz Ali to portray the nuances of Chamkila, regarded as one of the best live-stage performers to have come from Punjab.

“I didn’t do much prep for the film, Imtiaz sir prepped a lot. He had a clear vision about the character of Chamkila. I knew Chamkila as an artist, but I had no idea about how he was as a person or how he would perform on stage. I got a lot of help from Imtiaz sir,” Diljit shared.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

