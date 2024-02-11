Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:36 IST
Ambajipeta Marriage Band on OTT: Suhas, Sharanya Pradeep Sleeper Hit Locks Date For Digital Debut?
Ambajipeta Marriage Band released in theatres on February 2. The Suhas, Shivani and Sharanya Pradeep led film has turned out to be a surprise sleeper hit
Actor Suhas has been slowly but surely cementing his identity as an actor to watch out for in Telugu cinema. His latest theatrical release, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, bears testament to this. The makers of the film have now reportedly zeroed in on a date for its digital premiere.
Ambajipeta Marriage Band locks OTT release date amid successful theatrical run?
The makers of Ambajipeta Marriage Band are riding the high of a surprisingly smooth box office run, being registered by the film. As per a 123Telugu report, the particulars of the film's digital debut, have now also been locked in. As per the report, Ambajipeta Marriage Band will be made available for streaming on Aha. The date for the same is reportedly set at March 1.
Ambajipeta Marriage Band is essentially a village drama which spotlights the sibling equation between Suhas' Malli and Sharanya Pradeep's Padma. The film has been written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. Besides Suhas, Shivani and Sharanya Pradeep, the film also features performances by Goparaju Ramana, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Swarnakanth among others. Dheeraj Mogilineni and Venkat Reddy have produced the film. The musical score for Ambajipeta Marriage Band has been composed by Sekhar Chandra.
Ambajipeta Marriage Band has already recovered its budget
Over its theatrical run, currently in its ninth day, Ambajipeta Marriage Band has already recovered its budget. For the unversed, the Suhas starrer was mounted on a humble budget of ₹5 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's India collections currently stand at ₹ 6.75 crores. The worldwide collections stand at ₹8 crores and counting. The opening day for the film itself had seen earnings of ₹1.3 crores which jumped to ₹1.5 crores on day 2.
Within the first weekend itself, the Suhas film had recovered more than half its budget, making it a sure shot hit. Ambajipeta Marriage Band is still running in theatres.
