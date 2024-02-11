Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Ambajipeta Marriage Band on OTT: Suhas, Sharanya Pradeep Sleeper Hit Locks Date For Digital Debut?

Ambajipeta Marriage Band released in theatres on February 2. The Suhas, Shivani and Sharanya Pradeep led film has turned out to be a surprise sleeper hit

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ambajipeta Marriage Band
Ambajipeta Marriage Band | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Suhas has been slowly but surely cementing his identity as an actor to watch out for in Telugu cinema. His latest theatrical release, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, bears testament to this. The makers of the film have now reportedly zeroed in on a date for its digital premiere.

Advertisement

Ambajipeta Marriage Band locks OTT release date amid successful theatrical run?


The makers of Ambajipeta Marriage Band are riding the high of a surprisingly smooth box office run, being registered by the film. As per a 123Telugu report, the particulars of the film's digital debut, have now also been locked in. As per the report, Ambajipeta Marriage Band will be made available for streaming on Aha. The date for the same is reportedly set at March 1. 

Advertisement


Ambajipeta Marriage Band is essentially a village drama which spotlights the sibling equation between Suhas' Malli and Sharanya Pradeep's Padma. The film has been written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. Besides Suhas, Shivani and Sharanya Pradeep, the film also features performances by Goparaju Ramana, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Swarnakanth among others. Dheeraj Mogilineni and Venkat Reddy have produced the film. The musical score for Ambajipeta Marriage Band has been composed by Sekhar Chandra.

Advertisement

Ambajipeta Marriage Band has already recovered its budget


Over its theatrical run, currently in its ninth day, Ambajipeta Marriage Band has already recovered its budget. For the unversed, the Suhas starrer was mounted on a humble budget of ₹5 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's India collections currently stand at ₹ 6.75 crores. The worldwide collections stand at ₹8 crores and counting. The opening day for the film itself had seen earnings of ₹1.3 crores which jumped to ₹1.5 crores on day 2.

Advertisement

Within the first weekend itself, the Suhas film had recovered more than half its budget, making it a sure shot hit. Ambajipeta Marriage Band is still running in theatres. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos19 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement