Updated January 31st, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Animal Is A Beast On OTT, Viewership Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Leaves Salaar Far Behind

Viewership of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has surpassed Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire on OTT within days.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal
Animal | Image:Animal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was one of the biggest theatrical releases of last year with its massive box-office domination. Now the Sandeep Reddy Wanga directorial is finally out on OTT to stream online. In a spectacular display of OTT dominance Animal has emerged as a streaming giant. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer accumulated a staggering 20.8 million viewing hours within its first 72 hours on Netflix. This Bollywood sensation, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, not only ruled the theatres but continues its success on the digital platform.

Animal surpasses Salaar on digital release

Animal's Netflix debut outshines Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas, which garnered 10.30 million viewing hours in its initial 10 days. This remarkable achievement solidifies Animal's status as a formidable force in the digital realm. Atlee's directorial Jawan with 15 million viewing hours in its debut weekend, also falls short in comparison.

Beyond its impressive viewership, Animal dominates Netflix's trending charts in 16 countries. The film clinches the top spot in India, the Maldives, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Qatar, and Mauritius. The film's widespread success extends beyond borders, making it a global favorite on the streaming platform.

Animal's box office and worldwide collections

Animal's financial success is equally striking, boasting a worldwide box office collection of ₹915 crore. The Indian gross collection stands at ₹660 crore, with an additional ₹255 crore from overseas markets. The film's success not only solidifies Ranbir Kapoor's star power but also emphasizes the evolving landscape of Bollywood's impact in the digital era. 

A sequel titled Animal Park has also been announced, but it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer before production begins. According to a recent report, sources close to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have disclosed that the writing stage for Animal Park will commence in February. Meanwhile, the director is preparing to shoot his cop thriller, Spirit, with Prabhas in the coming months. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 23:59 IST

