Advertisement

The Ranbir Kapoor led Animal is all set to make its official OTT premiere. The film which evoked a rather polarising response has waltzed its way past the ₹900 crore mark in its worldwide collections, as per a Sacnilk report. It must also be noted that news of its OTT premiere comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against its producers with regards to alleged non-payment of dues.

Advertisement

Animal locks date for OTT release



Leading film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his official X handle to share the news of Animal locking in an official date for its OTT premiere. The confirmation is right in line with the date that was being floated for the film's digital debut - January 26. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will be made available for streaming on Netflix. Kadel's official update read, "All time Blockbuster #Animal to have a NETFLIX PREMIERE on 26th January !! #RanbirKapoor"

Advertisement

All time Blockbuster #Animal to have a NETFLIX PREMIERE on 26th January !!#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/a5KTabCKQQ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 20, 2024



Ranbir Kapoor's Animal opened in theatres on December 1 in a direct box office clash with Meghna Gulzar's Vicky Kaushal led Sam Bahadur. The film raced past its competition to mint big numbers at the domestic and global box office - figures which currently stand at ₹ 553.31 crores and ₹ 913.25 crores respectively, as per a Sacnilk report - even as the family saga got swirled up in controversies of various measures, particularly over the alleged display of excessive violence and misogyny in the film. Besides Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast comprising of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles among others.

Advertisement

What is the latest controversy surrounding Animal?



Animal's OTT release appeared to be in jeopardy over a lawsuit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Limited against one of the film's co-producers. The lawsuit had requested a stay on Animal's OTT release with the bone of contention being the non-payment of dues. The defendant in this legal proceeding is Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd. who has claimed that a payment of ₹2.6 crores has in fact been made to the plaintiff.

Advertisement

The legal proceedings however, will seemingly have no impact on the film's OTT debut.