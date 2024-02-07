English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Animal OTT Release Date Confirmed Amid Lawsuit Against Producers For Non-payment Of Dues

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal released in theatres on December 1. The film has minted over ₹900 crores worldwide with domestic collections crossing the ₹500 crore mark

Republic Entertainment Desk
ranbir kapoor animal
रणबीर कपूर की फिल्म एनिमल | Image:imdb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ranbir Kapoor led Animal is all set to make its official OTT premiere. The film which evoked a rather polarising response has waltzed its way past the ₹900 crore mark in its worldwide collections, as per a Sacnilk report. It must also be noted that news of its OTT premiere comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against its producers with regards to alleged non-payment of dues.

Advertisement

Animal locks date for OTT release


Leading film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his official X handle to share the news of Animal locking in an official date for its OTT premiere. The confirmation is right in line with the date that was being floated for the film's digital debut - January 26. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will be made available for streaming on Netflix. Kadel's official update read, "All time Blockbuster #Animal to have a NETFLIX PREMIERE on 26th January !! #RanbirKapoor"

Advertisement


Ranbir Kapoor's Animal opened in theatres on December 1 in a direct box office clash with Meghna Gulzar's Vicky Kaushal led Sam Bahadur. The film raced past its competition to mint big numbers at the domestic and global box office - figures which currently stand at ₹ 553.31 crores and ₹ 913.25 crores respectively, as per a Sacnilk report - even as the family saga got swirled up in controversies of various measures, particularly over the alleged display of excessive violence and misogyny in the film. Besides Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast comprising of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles among others.

Advertisement

What is the latest controversy surrounding Animal?


Animal's OTT release appeared to be in jeopardy over a lawsuit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Limited against one of the film's co-producers. The lawsuit had requested a stay on Animal's OTT release with the bone of contention being the non-payment of dues. The defendant in this legal proceeding is Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd. who has claimed that a payment of ₹2.6 crores has in fact been made to the plaintiff.

Advertisement

The legal proceedings however, will seemingly have no impact on the film's OTT debut. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories29 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement