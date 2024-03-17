Anushka Sharma Starrer Chakda Xpress OTT Release Uncertain Due To THIS Reason?

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has taken quite a long break from acting. Zero was her last theatrical release, which hit the silver screen in 2018. While the actress had a brief role in the Clean Slate Filmz-produced movie Qala in between, she was supposed to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress. However, the new developments seem to be a roadblock in the film’s release.

Chakda Xpress release might get postponed due to this reason

Since its founding in 2013, Clean Slate Filmz, led by Karnesh Ssharma and Anushka Sharma, has been at the forefront of the inventive narrative. They established a name for themselves by working with Netflix India to produce films like Bulbbul, Qala, and Mai: A Mother's Rage.

Their most recent project, Kohrra, carried on this tradition of quality by engrossing viewers with its compelling story. Karnesh was in charge of the studio after Anushka left the production company in May 2022. Nonetheless, a big change in their path has occurred with the recent termination of their collaboration with Netflix.

While the precise causes of the breakup between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz are unknown, a Peeping Moon report speculates that fiscal issues and artistic disagreements may have played a role in their parting. According to the article, their collaboration ended abruptly, leaving finished films like Chakda Xpress, a biography of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Vijay Varma and Triptii Dimri's Afghaani Snow, in doubt about their release.

Advertisement

Despite the completion of production, these projects' futures remain uncertain. Additionally, according to reports, Clean Slate Filmz plans to repurchase the movies from OTT to look into other distribution options.

Advertisement

Netflix India slate gives a miss to Chakda Xpress

A variety of Indian content lineups were recently revealed by Netflix India. But the absence of Chakda Xpress and Afghaani Snow raised questions, which were further aggravated by a broken link leading to the Anushka Sharma movie's placeholder card and the suspension of Afghaani Snow's post-production.

Advertisement

Previous instances of Netflix withdrawing support post-production were Abbas Mustan's Penthouse and Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas. Although the former was released on Zee5, Penthouse is still in limbo.