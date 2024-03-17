×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Anushka Sharma Starrer Chakda Xpress OTT Release Uncertain Due To THIS Reason?

Anushka Sharma was supposed to make her acting comeback with Chakda Xpress. However, the new developments seem to be posing a roadblock in the film’s release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chakda Xpress
Chakda Xpress | Image:Chakda Xpress
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has taken quite a long break from acting. Zero was her last theatrical release, which hit the silver screen in 2018. While the actress had a brief role in the Clean Slate Filmz-produced movie Qala in between, she was supposed to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress. However, the new developments seem to be a roadblock in the film’s release. 

Chakda Xpress release might get postponed due to this reason

Since its founding in 2013, Clean Slate Filmz, led by Karnesh Ssharma and Anushka Sharma, has been at the forefront of the inventive narrative. They established a name for themselves by working with Netflix India to produce films like Bulbbul, Qala, and Mai: A Mother's Rage. 

 

Their most recent project, Kohrra, carried on this tradition of quality by engrossing viewers with its compelling story. Karnesh was in charge of the studio after Anushka left the production company in May 2022. Nonetheless, a big change in their path has occurred with the recent termination of their collaboration with Netflix.

While the precise causes of the breakup between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz are unknown, a Peeping Moon report speculates that fiscal issues and artistic disagreements may have played a role in their parting. According to the article, their collaboration ended abruptly, leaving finished films like Chakda Xpress, a biography of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Vijay Varma and Triptii Dimri's Afghaani Snow, in doubt about their release. 

Advertisement

 

Despite the completion of production, these projects' futures remain uncertain. Additionally, according to reports, Clean Slate Filmz plans to repurchase the movies from OTT to look into other distribution options.

Advertisement

Netflix India slate gives a miss to Chakda Xpress 

A variety of Indian content lineups were recently revealed by Netflix India. But the absence of Chakda Xpress and Afghaani Snow raised questions, which were further aggravated by a broken link leading to the Anushka Sharma movie's placeholder card and the suspension of Afghaani Snow's post-production.

Advertisement

 

Previous instances of Netflix withdrawing support post-production were Abbas Mustan's Penthouse and Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas. Although the former was released on Zee5, Penthouse is still in limbo. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

a few seconds ago
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

5 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

6 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

7 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

11 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

11 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

12 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

15 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

18 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

19 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

19 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

22 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

26 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

30 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

33 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

33 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

33 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo